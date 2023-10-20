© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

Oct. 20, 2023 - Rep. Bryan Posthumus | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 16 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses internet disagreements amongst the house GOP caucus. The guest is House Floor Leader Rep. Bryan Posthumus. Panelists Craig Mauger, Samantha Schriber and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 10/18/23
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
