Oct. 27, 2023 - Sen. Ed McBroom | OFF THE RECORD

July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
'Never thought I’d grow up and get a bullet in my leg,' says 10-year-old victim in Maine
News Wrap: U.S. economy grows in 3rd quarter despite inflation and recession fears
House of Representatives gets back to work with new Speaker Mike Johnson
UN official warns 'hell is settling in' as it struggles with Gaza humanitarian crisis
The horrific task Israelis face in finding and identifying Hamas terror attack victims
How new congressional maps in Georgia and North Carolina will impact 2024 election
Innovative warrant clinics help people take care of legal issues without risking jail time
Artist turns her work into love letters to husband fading into the fog of Alzheimer's
October 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Disagreement in the House GOP Caucus? Guest: Rep. Bryan Posthumus.
The governor's council to grow the state's population. Guest: Rep. Emily Dievendorf.
The governor checks-in on the auto strike. Guest: Eric Lupher.
Visiting presidents and Ford pauses battery plant. A correpondents edition of OTR.
Latest on the auto strike and Trump to visit UAW strikers. Guest: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
Latest on the auto strike. Guest: Anderson Economic Group CEO Patrick Anderson
Latest entrants in U.S. Senate race. Guest: U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Pamela Pugh.
Governor delivers message. Guest: Rep. James DeSana.
More criticism on 11th hour additions to the new state budget. Guest: Don Wotruba.
Presidential election polling numbers a dead heat in MI. Guest: David Jaye.