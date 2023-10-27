© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

Oct. 27, 2023 - Sen. Ed McBroom | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 17 | 27m 45s

The panel discusses a bill which forces lawmakers to make financial disclosures and the latest scandal causing turmoil at MSU. The guest is Upper Peninsula senator Ed McBroom. Panelists Lauren Gibbons, Clara Hendrickson and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 10/26/23
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
