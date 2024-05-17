© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 5/17/24

Season 2024 Episode 20 | 26m 46s

Closing arguments are coming next week in Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York. We look at Michael Cohen’s testimony and if the probable 2024 Republican nominee will be running as a convicted felon. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Laura Barrón-López of PBS NewsHour, Eugene Daniels of Politico, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker and Steve Inskeep of NPR to discuss this and more.

Aired: 05/16/24
