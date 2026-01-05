© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week with The Atlantic

What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?

Season 2026 Episode 20 | 13m 27s

On his way back from China, President Trump told reporters, “We’ve settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn’t have been able to settle.” But China’s support for Iran and American support for Taiwan are two things that weren't settled

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/15/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E20 | 26:46
Watch 9:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Clip: S2026 E20 | 9:51
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E19 | 26:46
Watch 11:56
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E19 | 11:56
Watch 11:20
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
Clip: S2026 E19 | 11:20
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E18 | 26:46
Watch 13:01
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
Clip: S2026 E18 | 13:01
Watch 9:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the WHCD shooting
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Clip: S2026 E18 | 9:55
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/24/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E17 | 26:46
Watch 6:11
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s shrinking base
Trump’s shrinking base
Clip: S2026 E17 | 6:11