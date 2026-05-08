Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26

Extras
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Trump’s shrinking base
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging approval at once?
How will Trump get out of his fight with Pope Leo?
Iran war reality undercuts Trump's messaging