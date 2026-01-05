Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Trump’s shrinking base
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging approval at once?