© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?

Season 2026 Episode 20 | 9m 51s

President Trump left China more or less empty-handed after his two-day summit in Beijing. The panel discusses if Xi Jinping got what he wanted out of Trump's visit to China.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/15/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E20 | 26:46
Watch 13:27
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E20 | 13:27
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E19 | 26:46
Watch 11:56
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E19 | 11:56
Watch 11:20
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
Clip: S2026 E19 | 11:20
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E18 | 26:46
Watch 13:01
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
Clip: S2026 E18 | 13:01
Watch 9:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the WHCD shooting
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Clip: S2026 E18 | 9:55
Watch 6:11
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s shrinking base
Trump’s shrinking base
Clip: S2026 E17 | 6:11
Watch 17:03
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging economic approval at the same time?
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging approval at once?
Clip: S2026 E17 | 17:03