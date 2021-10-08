Current Sports with Al Martin: Play Ball!

After an unparalleled year of living through a costly pandemic, Al Martin reflects on how difficult that time period has been for sports coverage and shares his gratitude to finally be present for the full athletic experience.

"For me, you must build rapport when covering the local sports scene (especially MSU athletics…GO GREEN). Trying to do that with coaches and players virtually proved to be a challenge. It made me further realize just how powerful, and essential, the in-person human element is when it comes to reporting.

The insight and relationships that you build in this business are made better when physically at a practice or game. You see and FEEL the game differently when witnessing it right in front of your face.

Sports finally feel a bit normal. I think every sports fan out there can agree that it’s beyond refreshing to see fans pack stadiums again after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having fans in the stands to provide that special element is what makes sports what they are, and I certainly missed it.

I missed the smell of popcorn filling the stadium before kickoff. I missed the in-person sound of the band pumping up the crowd after a big score. I missed seeing the smiling faces of fans coming together to escape the sobering reality of everyday life. Fingers crossed that it stays this way for a long-time coming. Time to play ball!"

