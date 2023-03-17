WKAR Earns Multiple Radio, TV, and Media Awards

EAST LANSING, MI; Mar 17, 2023 – WKAR, the public media station serving Michigan’s capital region, won numerous Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. The awards were announced today in a special event streamed live by the MAB.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for the high-quality programming WKAR creates to educate, inform, and inspire our community,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “Peer recognition of our work is also particularly meaningful because it highlights the passion and expertise that our team brings to work every day.”

WKAR received eight Best in Category awards and eleven Merit awards. Additional awards are set to be announced at the Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala in Detroit on April 29, 2023.

In the Public Television division, the WKAR Best in Category awards are:



The TV Merit awards are:



In Public Radio Group Two, the WKAR Best in Category awards are:



Newscast: Election 2022 Morning Roundup

The Radio Merit awards are:



Marketing Materials & Promos: WKAR-FM Century of Service Special Promo

Musical Programming: WKAR’s MSU in Concert – Chinese New Year

News Special or Public Affairs Program: WKAR Radio Celebrates a Century of Service

“Brenda’s Story” was directed by ComArtSci faculty member Geri Zeldes, working with a team of ComArtSci students. The production was made possible with funding from MSU's Diversity Research Network.

“Music for Social Justice” was produced in partnership with the Michigan State University College of Music.

“The Art of Healing” was produced by WKAR in partnership with the Broad Art Museum.

The awards ceremony for Public Media Radio and Television can be viewed at YouTube:

2023 Broadcast Excellence Awards – Public Media

For complete award information, visit:

2023 Broadcast Excellence Awards

