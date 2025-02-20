WKAR Presents Michigan State of the State 2025

EAST LANSING, MI; Feb. 20, 2025 – WKAR will present TV, radio, and online coverage of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer‘s seventh State of the State address live from the Michigan House Chambers on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The address airs In mid-Michigan on WKAR TV 23.1 and FM 102.3 NewsTalk at 7pm ET (check local listings). The full TV broadcast with additional analysis from Tim Skubick and the Off the Record panel will stream live at YouTube.com/@WKARnews and be available next day at wkar.org and in the free PBS app.

On WKAR TV and YouTube, Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick provides analysis and commentary along with fellow Capitol correspondents.

On FM 102.3 NewsTalk, Rick Pluta from MPRN provides analysis and commentary.

In a statement released by her office, Whitmer said the address will focus on jobs, lowering costs and more investments in education. “Michigan is a state on the move as we continue working together to create good-paying jobs, fix our roads, and invest in our students and schools," Whitmer said. "I look forward to delivering my 2025 State of the State Address where I will lay out my plan to build on our years of strong, bipartisan progress and strategic, fiscally responsible leadership.”

This will be Whitmer's first State of the State since Republicans won control of the Michigan House in last year’s elections. Democrats remain in control of the Senate.

As is customary, the speech will take place at the state Capitol in the House chamber.

Republican House Speaker Matt Hall formally approved the request to use the chamber in a letter that also said he’s looking forward to hearing her plan for road funding. “We delivered a detailed roads plan to you earlier today that would increase funding by more than $3 billion dollars and do it without raising taxes by one dime,” he wrote. “Perhaps your address on February 26 will be the right time to share the details of your plan to solve our state’s long-time roads and infrastructure crisis.”

Michigan State of the State 2025 is supported in part by Business Leaders for Michigan, Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, and the Michigan Primary Care Association.