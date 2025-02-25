WKAR Earns Multiple Radio, TV, and Media Awards for 2024

East Lansing, MI; Feb. 25, 2025 – WKAR, the public media television and radio station serving Michigan’s capital region, is the winner of numerous Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB). The awards were announced Feb. 24 in a special event streamed live by the MAB.

“It’s such an honor to have the programming we produce for our community recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “We have a talented team of public media professionals who are committed to telling the local stories that matter most to our mid-Michigan audience. The recognition we receive from our peers reinforces the value that WKAR brings to our community.”

WKAR-TV received awards in 11 of 12 categories, with nine Best and five Merit Awards. WKAR-FM received two Best and four Merit awards, bringing the total number of awards to 20 for WKAR programming produced in 2024.

Both stations are finalists in several special categories to be announced at the Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala in Detroit on April 5, 2025. At that event, WKAR-TV has the potential to extend its run of wins as Public Television Station of the Year to 13 times over the past 14 years.

Hard News & Current Events Story: BWL's natural gas-fired plant proposal sparks concerns about utility's climate goals | Melorie Begay

Marketing Materials & Promos: Choral Week | Jody Knol, Linda Kernohan, Jamie Paisley

News Special or Public Affairs Program: One year later, MSU community reflects on tragedy | Sophia Saliby, Amy Robinson, Arjun Thakkar, Michelle Jokisch-Polo

Use of Multiplatform Media- Programming Materials: Classical Golden Girls? | Jamie Paisley

