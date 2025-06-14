WKAR storytellers are winners at Michigan Emmy® Awards 2025

EAST LANSING, MI; June 14, 2025 – Storytellers from WKAR Public Media and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University have been honored with eight regional Emmy® awards by the Michigan chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The awards were announced at the 47th Annual Regional Emmy Awards Gala in Detroit on June 14, 2025.

WKAR is a PBS member station serving Michigan’s capital region.

“WKAR staff and associates dedicate their time and talent to bringing educational and inspiring stories to our community, fulfilling the mission of public media every day,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “I’m proud of the valuable programming they create and applaud them for the well-deserved recognition, which reinforces the importance and impact of public media to our community and supporters in mid-Michigan.”

WKAR staff and associates had nominations in 17 categories. These are the award winners:

Education/Schools - News

Full of Hope

Mike Castellucci, Reporter

Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited

Beyond the Score E1

Carol Yancho, Producer

Al Martin, Host

Elena Sheperd, Producer

Education/Schools

Binary Minds: AI in Education

Steven Boughton, Producer

Jason Vlahos, Editor

Children/Youth/Teen

Curious Crew

Carol Yancho, Producer

Dr. Robert Stephenson, Host

Human Interest – Long Form

Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine

Nicole Zaremba, Producer

Editor - Short Form

Bobby Taylor Editor Composite

Bobby Taylor, Editor

Multimedia Journalist

Mike Castellucci Composite

Mike Castellucci, Multimedia Journalist

Graphic Artist

Dan Wogan Graphics Composite

Dan Wogan, Graphic Artist

The Michigan Emmy® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.

For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees and winners, visit natasmichigan.org.

