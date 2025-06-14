WKAR storytellers are winners at Michigan Emmy® Awards 2025
EAST LANSING, MI; June 14, 2025 – Storytellers from WKAR Public Media and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University have been honored with eight regional Emmy® awards by the Michigan chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The awards were announced at the 47th Annual Regional Emmy Awards Gala in Detroit on June 14, 2025.
WKAR is a PBS member station serving Michigan’s capital region.
“WKAR staff and associates dedicate their time and talent to bringing educational and inspiring stories to our community, fulfilling the mission of public media every day,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “I’m proud of the valuable programming they create and applaud them for the well-deserved recognition, which reinforces the importance and impact of public media to our community and supporters in mid-Michigan.”
WKAR staff and associates had nominations in 17 categories. These are the award winners:
Education/Schools - News
Full of Hope
Mike Castellucci, Reporter
Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited
Beyond the Score E1
Carol Yancho, Producer
Al Martin, Host
Elena Sheperd, Producer
Education/Schools
Binary Minds: AI in Education
Steven Boughton, Producer
Jason Vlahos, Editor
Children/Youth/Teen
Curious Crew
Carol Yancho, Producer
Dr. Robert Stephenson, Host
Human Interest – Long Form
Support Line: America and the Track to Ukraine
Nicole Zaremba, Producer
Editor - Short Form
Bobby Taylor Editor Composite
Bobby Taylor, Editor
Multimedia Journalist
Mike Castellucci Composite
Mike Castellucci, Multimedia Journalist
Graphic Artist
Dan Wogan Graphics Composite
Dan Wogan, Graphic Artist
The Michigan Emmy® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.
For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees and winners, visit natasmichigan.org.