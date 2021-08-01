-
Martin, a trail blazer for American-born Black marathoners, is shattering records and looking to reach the top of the running world.Nathan Martin does not…
-
On this Current Sports Segment of the Day, Al vents about the lack of Black NFL head coaches in the sport. When discussing the hiring of Dan Campbell for…
-
Inside the Charles Wright Museum of African American History, curator Patrina Chatman decided to take a different path when it came to addressing the 1967…
-
During Black History Month, WKAR explores issues, events and perspectives involving the black experience.WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with African-American…
-
Last year, 50 African-American women from Flint were selected to have their portrait taken as part of a project meant to, in the words of photographer…
-
Merze Tate was the first African-American graduate of Western Michigan Teachers College and the first African-American woman to attend the University of…
-
Flint has a new series dedicated to highlighting films of African Americans. We speak with an organizer of their next film, "An American Ascent." We also…
-
The Idlewild Music Festival pays homage to the town's unique heritage as an entertainment paradise for Michigan's African American performers.Before the…
-
Tomorrow marks 50 years since African-American Muslim minister and a human rights activist Malcolm X was assassinated at New York City’s Audubon Ball…
-
Juneteenth is a celebration marking the anniversary of the ending of slavery in America. In Lansing, the Juneteenth Freedom Festival is in its 21st…