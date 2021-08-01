-
Legislation that would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. has been re-introduced in the Michigan House.Similar legislation was passed by state…
Michigan on Wednesday announced a $3 million fine against the state’s largest liquor distributor over delays in shipping booze to vendors.NWS Michigan,…
UPDATED Thursday at 12:20 p.m.: Michigan has an alcohol smuggling problem. That’s according to the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association. The…
A judge says Michigan regulators are allowed to drop a longstanding rule that generally required a half-mile (0.8-kilometer) distance between liquor…
A dispute over four words will cost an insurance company about $200,000.A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a man in the Grand Rapids area who…
Starting today, minors found in possession of alcohol will get a little more leniency under Michigan law.The consequences defined by Michigan’s minor is…
The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has voted to lift a longstanding rule prohibiting liquor stores from operating within a half-mile (0.8 kilometers)…