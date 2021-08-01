-
There’s a change happening along Grand River in East Lansing. Buildings are being prepped for renovation, which means some businesses are relocating.…
MSU Art History professor Susan Bandes has written a book on notable Lansing-area architecture called “Mid-Michigan Modern From Frank Lloyd Wright to…
The mid-20th century was an incredibly transformative time in American society. A depression followed by a world war followed by a consumerism boom drove…
Amy Haimerl and her husband wanted to move from Brooklyn to Detroit, so they bought an old house at a rock-bottom price. The fixer-upper has become the…
It’s the peak of home buying and selling season, and we’ll look back on historic Michigan homes that were to take a leap foward. Current State takes us to…
The history of 20th century design in Michigan isn’t just about automobiles. After World War II, Michigan was a hub for architects who broke away from the…
Historic preservation stakeholders from across the state are convening in Jackson, Michigan this week for the annual Michigan Historic Preservation…
This Sunday marks the second week of Advent, the start of the Christian church year and the prelude to Christmas. It’s also the 100th anniversary of…
Today on Current State: Update on fiscal conditions in Detroit and other U.S. cities; Lansing's historical Knapp's building renovation; MSU Theatre's…
The massive renovation of the former J.W. Knapp department store continues in downtown Lansing. The historic 190,000 square foot building is being…