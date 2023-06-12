WKAR Premieres New Video on the MSU Broad Art Museum

EAST LANSING, MI; Jun 12, 2023 – A new video from WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University takes viewers on a journey through the inspiring architectural masterpiece that is the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum. Designed by the late Zaha Hadid, the breathtaking building on the MSU campus is a fusion of art, design, and engineering.

"Inspired Design: Zaha Hadid and the MSU Broad Art Museum," is streaming now in the free PBS app, at video.wkar.org , and on YouTube.com/wkar . It will air between programming on WKAR-TV in mid-Michigan in July.

The video features stunning scenes from inside and around the museum, complemented by design sketches and computer simulations. It is a visual treat from start to finish.

In the eight-minute video, Craig Kiner, associate director at Zaha Hadid Architects, shares the inspiration behind Hadid’s visionary approach to architecture and the museum. Drawing on the local East Lansing landscape and Michigan's auto industry, the MSU Broad Art Museum challenges traditional notions of space and art display.

"Zaha was a designer, first and foremost," said Kiner. "She felt like design didn't have boundaries, it didn't have limitations, whether that was architecture, product design, jewelry, home furnishings, fashion."

"Inspired Design" is the latest collaboration between WKAR and the MSU Broad Art Museum.

"We're thrilled to have partnered with WKAR on 'Inspired Design'. In 2022 the MSU Broad Art Museum celebrated its tenth anniversary, and we're excited for what future WKAR collaborations the next ten years hold,” said Zoe Kissel, director of communications at the MSU Broad Art Museum. “Zaha Hadid left an immense mark on the landscape of campus, East Lansing, and our surrounding communities. The museum and our Zaha Hadid Design Collection inspire us to rethink the ways we experience the world around us—just as Hadid re-thought what a museum could be and how it would be experienced. It's an honor that we had the opportunity to hear from Craig Kiner, who worked closely with Hadid on the project."

"We were extremely pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate once again with MSU Broad Art Museum in telling this important and inspiring story," said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. "Serving our mid-Michigan audience with arts and cultural programming has been a key element of the WKAR mission since the very early days of our century of broadcasting from MSU."

Previous collaborations between WKAR and the MSU Broad Art Museum include three limited series: " Art Stories ," " The Art of Healing ," and " Art Build "; plus " Wills and Steel ," a documentary that follows the museum story from selection of Zaha Hadid as architect all the way to the grand opening of the museum in November of 2012.