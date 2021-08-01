-
Vote totals are beginning to trickle in from United Auto Workers union locals around the country on day 38 of a strike against General Motors. Some locals…
-
United Auto Workers Union members are starting to consider the details of the tentative agreement reached with General Motors on Thursday.The UAW strike…
-
Details have emerged about the tentative four-year contract between the United Auto Workers Union and General Motors.There's no word yet from today’s…
-
General Motors and the United Auto Workers Union have reached a tentative agreement on a four-year contract.News of a deal that would end a month-long…
-
This week, the Cadillac division of General Motors will take the wraps off two new models in their V-Series, vehicles that will be built at the Lansing…
-
Auto sales were expected to tail off in February as automakers eased up on discounts.Auto forecasting firm LMC Automotive predicted a 2 percent drop from…
-
The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is open to the public through Sunday. Hundreds of thousands of people will converge on the Cobo…
-
The U.S. auto industry's historic growth streak has ended, but demand for new vehicles — especially SUVs — remains healthy as the new year begins.U.S.…
-
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is in Europe this week as part of a weeklong mission to expand auto investments in the state. Governor Snyder is currently…
-
AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week. The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average…