Car accident

-
Thousands rallied at the state Capitol Wednesday against Michigan’s auto insurance law. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed sweeping changes to the law in…
-
Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was riding a minibike has been fatally struck by a southern Michigan sheriff's deputy who was heading to the scene…
-
Relatives of a Michigan family of five killed in a highway crash in Kentucky remembered their lives during an emotional candlelight vigil.Friday's…
-
A Consumers Energy employee from Clio is the recipient of the 2018 American Gas Association Meritorious Service Award for his lifesaving efforts to assist…
-
Michigan State Police say two teenage girls died in a crash on I-96 in Livingston County on Tuesday night.WLNS-TV reported the victims are two 17-year-old…
-
Police say a Michigan State University student who died after being struck by a car last week was from suburban Detroit.The Lansing State Journal reports…
-
Officials say a mother and her two young children have died after the vehicle they were riding in collided with a pickup truck in southern Michigan.The…