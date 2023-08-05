Lansing roads featured among Ingham County’s most dangerous intersections in 2022

Several high traffic intersections in Lansing were among the most dangerous in Ingham County last year.

The car accident law firm Michigan Auto Law used data from state police to create a list of intersections with the most car crashes in Ingham County in 2022.

The list includes several intersections with high-traffic main roads or one-way streets.

Saginaw and Homer Street by the Frandor Shopping Center saw the most crashes in the county for the second year in a row with 57 accidents and 15 injuries, followed by Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Saint Joseph Street with 55 crashes and 13 injuries.

Four of the intersections included Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and three included Grand River Avenue.

Brandon Hewitt is chief operating officer at Michigan Auto Law. He says the firm creates the list so drivers can know where they need to be cautious.

“You're driving through these intersections regularly, so just taking a little bit more awareness, a little bit more precaution as you go through these intersections can help just keep people safe,” Hewitt said.

The firm said traffic patterns did improve in 2022, with fewer car accidents at intersections than the previous year.

The full list includes:



Lansing Township: Saginaw Street and Homer Street, 57 total crashes and 15 injuries

Lansing: Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Saint Joseph Street, 55 total crashes, 13 injuries

Lansing: Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Main Street, Lansing, 53 total crashes, 17 injuries

East Lansing: Grand River Avenue and South Hagadorn Road, 46 total crashes, 7 injuries

Lansing: Jolly Road and South Cedar Street, 41 total crashes, 8 injuries

Lansing Township: Grand River Avenue and North Howard Street, 40 total crashes, 14 injuries

Lansing: Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Holmes Road, 35 total crashes, 2 injuries

Lansing: Grand River Avenue and North Clippert Street, 33 total crashes, 5 injuries

Lansing: Saginaw Street and Frandor Avenue East, 32 total crashes, 6 injuries

Lansing: Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Oakland Avenue, 31 total crashes, 16 injuries

Hewitt said intersections are one of the most dangerous parts of a road to pass through. He added the firm has heard from community members who aren't surprised by the intersections on their lists.

"A lot of people don't realize that some of these intersections are as dangerous as they are," Hewitt said. "Other people see the list and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, of course, that intersection is on the list, right?'"

Hewitt said local governments can make roads safer by looking at the list and installing new infrastructure, like left turn lanes and roundabouts.

"If these counties or cities see this list, or they're aware of the data and they don't make any changes, it's not surprising that you're going to see the same intersections show up year after year," Hewitt said.