Michigan State ice crew keeps Munn Arena in top shape

The Michigan State men’s Ice Hockey team hosts 16 regular season home games. For most fans at Munn Ice Arena, the focus is on the ice—on the players, the pucks, the goals, and the energy.

But just as important, are those who work behind the scenes to make sure the rink is game-ready. The Michigan State Ice Crew, made up of 12 students, is responsible for everything, from ice maintenance to making sure the arena runs smoothly before and after each game.

“It’s a lot of preparation before game time,” said senior Mack Bartels, who’s been with the crew since his freshman year. “We get here usually almost four hours before puck drop, and we set up downstairs. Our main task that we need to get done before the game is clean the glass. We want to keep it as nice as we can for the people watching.”

The hours leading up to game time are packed with preparation.

"We focus on prep for the fans and then game time for the players," said Bartels. "We practice the lights for the National Anthem and for player introductions. We make sure the elevator pads are set for the catering, both ends have the door guards, and everything is ready for the concession people.”

Michael Caples/MSU Athletic Communications



Senior Brady Johnson, who is also in his fourth year with the crew, is a part time Zamboni driver, making his days look a little different from the rest.

“I usually get here a little bit earlier than everybody else, and I'll do like an ice make, because it's going to be dirty ice when I show up, because teams are practicing and everything,” said Johnson. “So I'll go out to make sure that's all good, and then I'll go around and I'll prep the benches and make sure they have water bottle holders and everything set.”

Once everything is set for game-time, the crew has some time to relax before it’s time to put all their focus on the ice.

“For game time we're focused on making sure we can get the nets in place, get the ice prepared for the players, and basically making sure the players have the best experience possible,” said Bartels.

While shovelling the ice and securing the nets are their most important game-time job, it’s more than just that.

“We run the pro shop. We monitor the ice so people aren't getting hurt, and we make sure that everyone's staying safe and pretty reasonable,” said Bartels.

Each varsity game has 8 crew members working the ice per night. However, their work extends beyond the Division 1 level.

“The Ice Crew’s mainly for the varsity D1 games, for the D2 and D3 some of our guys do the Zamboni for it, and then us workers, we do the scoreboard and some of the smaller stuff for those games,” said Bartels.

Bartels says that one of the more stressful moments during the game can be dealing with equipment failures.

"I remember one time, the Zamboni ran out of power in the middle of the game,” said Bartels. “Making the ice is a really crucial part of the game, and having that issue during the game was very intense. Things can go south really quickly, but we’ve got to fix it and keep everything moving."

It’s more than the stress of keeping up with the ice. Sometimes it can be nerve-wracking just being out there.

Michael Caples/MSU Athletic Communications

“It's a little nerve wracking, because you're looking at all these players, these stars are gonna potentially go to the NHL,” said Bartels. “You know, these really good hockey players, and I'm not good at hockey. I just shovel snow. And so being next to them is kind of like a milder form of star struck.”

It’s not just skating next to future stars that can be scary, but the crowd presence as well.

“It feels like my heart's racing going out there,” said Johnson. “Usually you're pretty calm. On a normal night, there's nobody watching, but 8,000 people in the building, that's pretty intimidating. You don't want to mess up, so I'm trying to make sure that we're solid every time.”

They are human, however, and a fall is inevitable.

“We were a little behind when it came to getting on the ice, and because we were in a rush, he ran onto the ice, and it was the most like, Hollywood type fall I've ever seen, like starfish all over the ice,” said Bartels. “He slid a little bit. It was really funny.”

That’s one of the great things about this job, according to Johnson, is how funny these moments can be.

“My freshman year I had a little mishap where I went to put that ice in the right spot, and I just kind of did a spin, and I fell,” said Johnson. “Then I got up, and I just stared right into a guy in the stands, and he just started laughing and clapping at me, and I was, oh my God. He got me. I got spotted.”

Staying connected to hockey and skating was a big reason to work here for most members of the ice crew even though skating is not a requirement to be hired.

Junior Emma Johnson, who figure skated in high school, loves the hands-on nature of the job.

"I wanted to stay connected to skating without having to actually skate anymore," said Emma Johnson. "Being part of the ice crew is a great way to still be involved in the sport I love."

It was the same for Bartels, who wanted to keep his love for the rink.

“I played hockey, not in association with here at all, but it's just something that I've always been into, so I was kind of looking for jobs that are tailored to that,” said Bartels. “I heard about this place, so I asked the rank manager, and he was kind enough to give me a job.”

Even though the ice crew is here to work, for them, it doesn't always feel like work at all.

“I think good days, bad days, if it's too crowded, if it's dead, however it happens, it's the people I work with that make it so great,” said Bartels. “I can look at any of my coworkers and call them a friend. I think they're all good people, and we have a great time.”

