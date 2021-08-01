-
There’s been a surge in the number of deer hunting licenses sold in 2020, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It likely coincides…
The East Lansing city council is scheduled to vote on a possible deer cull at Tuesday night’s meeting.Mayor Ruth Baier says East Lansing has a rising deer…
Two Mexican gray wolf pups at a Michigan zoo have died of a rare mosquito-borne virus as health officials work to curb the spread of the virus in people…
State regulators are continuing a ban on baiting and feeding deer in Michigan's Lower Peninsula in an effort to prevent spread of chronic wasting…
A farmed deer in Montcalm County has tested positive for deadly chronic wasting disease.Michigan officials said Thursday the diagnosis was made after the…
Legislation heading to Gov. Rick Snyder would prohibit the sterilization of deer but let Ann Arbor proceed with its program to control what city officials…
State officials say deer in two additional Michigan counties are suspected of having chronic wasting disease.The Department of Natural Resources says…
The Michigan Natural Resources Commission has approved new deer hunting regulations aimed at stopping the spread of a deadly disease among deer.The…
Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials plan to present recommendations to a state commission on how to stop the spread of a deadly disease…
The Michigan House wants to halt permits that allow sterilizing hunting game — which could potentially draw the curtain on Ann Arbor's endeavors to…