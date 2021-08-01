Department of Natural Resources

-
More than a 100 years ago, native cougars, or mountain lions, disappeared from Michigan.Since then, the big cats have occasionally been spotted by…
During the pandemic, Michiganders have turned to new hobbies to keep themselves busy, like birdwatching.According to USA Today, Google searches for…
Some Michigan firefighters are in the Western U.S. right now helping battle massive wildfires that have taken over parts of the country.The state…
State government in Michigan is stepping up efforts to boost environmental sustainability by using energy saving efforts at prisons, converting state…
State regulators are continuing a ban on baiting and feeding deer in Michigan's Lower Peninsula in an effort to prevent spread of chronic wasting…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is requiring large vessel operators to verify they're not dragging their anchors on the bottomlands when passing through…
State funding is available for local efforts to control or get rid of invasive plants in Michigan’s inland lakes.The Department of Environment, Great…
Officials say the moose population in Michigan's western Upper Peninsula continues to inch upward.A recently completed aerial survey estimated the herd at…
Authorities say two men confessed to illegally killing wolves in separate poaching incidents in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.The Department of Natural…
Michigan lawmakers have agreed to spend $180,000 to buy pheasants to promote hunting.The money was included in a spending bill signed last week by Gov.…