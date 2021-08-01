-
We discuss the shocking withdrawal today of famed olympic gymnast Simone Biles, citing mental health reasons for the decision. Also, final takeaways from…
We recap what went down at round one of The Masters yesterday. Also, Al gives an update on the Deshaun Watson sexual assault allegations, as well as a…
We discuss the disturbing details centered on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Also,…
The NFL is back and we got all the chatter right here! Also, we preview Bears / Lions this weekend. Can the Honolulu Blue get off the a solid start?On…
College Football Playoff Championship Game; Greatest Championship Game Performances; Deshaun Watson; Nick Saban; AAU Basketball.You guessed it. On today's…
Phone Lines, Mateen Cleaves, MSU Men's Basketball, Adam Biggers, Malik McDowell, NFL Draft and Heisman Finalists.Think back to the days that the Current…
College Football Playoff Championship, Alabama Football, Clemson Football, Michigan State Football, Way Too Early Top 25, Denzel Valentine and Deyonta…