Current Sports | July 27, 2021 | Simon Biles Olympic Withdrawal And The Mental Health Of Athletes

We discuss the shocking withdrawal today of famed olympic gymnast Simone Biles, citing mental health reasons for the decision. Also, final takeaways from the MSU football Mel Tucker Big Ten Media Days press conference.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we react to the unexpected news of Team USA gymnast Simone Biles deciding to withdraw from today's competition due to mental health issues. What does this say about the mental health of big time athletes today and will she continue to compete in Tokyo? Also, further evaluation of the MSU football program after Big Ten Media Days in Indiana. That, as well as NFL conversation centered on Aaron Rodgers returning to the Green Bay Packers and the off-the-field drama surrounding Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Episode 1822