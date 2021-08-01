-
A New York-based architectural firm has been selected to transform a park along the Detroit River.Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates was announced Tuesday…
TEDxMSU will be back on Wednesday. Scott Pohl talks with organizer Zeria Cummings and speaker Maggie Hermanson.A local version of the TED talks returns to…
Andy Warhol is perhaps the most recognizable name in 20th century American art. One factor in his popularity is the many album covers he designed. As a…
R. Buckminster Fuller has been called the grandfather of the modern green movement.He’s best known for his geodesic dome, the self-supporting soccer…
Economic developers have their sights on what they’re calling a “burgeoning” part of Michigan’s economy—the garment industry. East Lansing’s Prima Civitas…