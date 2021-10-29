Halloween 2021: Ingham and Jackson County trick-or-treat times

Halloween is approaching, and this year, officials says it’s safe to trick-or-treat outside.

"We know that outdoors is certainly much safer than indoors," said Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Officer. "I guess my only concern would be, you know, like indoor Halloween parties.”

While risk of COVID-19 transmission while trick-or-treating is low, Vail advises parents to keep their kids at home if they're feeling sick.

Vail recommends incorporating masks into their costumes and social distancing when possible.

“Proceed with whatever caution makes you the most comfortable," she said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) also released a list of safety tips to practice this Halloween.

For trick-or-treaters and parents, they recommend avoiding large groups. They also urge adults and children to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu.

For homeowners, MDHHS recommends handing out candy in an open space or leaving candy out on a table for trick-or-treaters to grab themselves.

Here are the trick-or-treat times for some of the major cities in Ingham and Jackson county:

East Lansing

Sunday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Visit cityofeastlansing.com for more information on Halloween events and guidelines.

Lansing

Sunday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Visit https://www.lansingmi.gov/ for more information.

Meridian Township

Sunday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.

For more Halloween information, go to meridian.mi.us.

Okemos

Sunday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.

For more information, go to meridian.mi.us.

Haslett

Sunday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.

For more information, go to meridian.mi.us.

Bath Charter Township

Sunday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.

For more information on Halloween guidelines call the Bath city clerk's office at: (517) 641-6728.

Delhi Township

Sunday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Visit https://www.delhitownshipmi.gov/ for more information.

DeWitt

Sunday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.

For more information on Halloween guidelines, visit dewitttownship.org and dewittmi.org .

Leslie

Sunday, October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For more Halloween information, visit https://www.leslietownship.org/ .

Mason

Sunday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Head to https://www.mason.mi.us/ for more information.

Williamston

Sunday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.

For more information, visit http://new.williamston-mi.us/.

Jackson

Sunday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.