-
The Department of Natural Resources is urging state park visitors to avoid taking rocks from trails and bodies of water and then stacking them to make a…
-
More than 54 boat landing events are taking place throughout the state to mark this year’s Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week, including one at Lake…
-
Hunting and fishing have trended up during the pandemic, but what happens next remains in flux.The abundance of natural resources at the footsteps and…
-
More than a 100 years ago, native cougars, or mountain lions, disappeared from Michigan.Since then, the big cats have occasionally been spotted by…
-
During the pandemic, Michiganders have turned to new hobbies to keep themselves busy, like birdwatching.According to USA Today, Google searches for…
-
State officials say the 40th cougar report in Michigan since 2008 has been confirmed.The confirmation was made after an image of a cougar was captured…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is taking public comments on proposed changes in its inventory of forest roads.The plan adds 26 miles of…
-
Registration has opened for the winter "Becoming an Outdoors Woman" program in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.The state Department of Natural Resources…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has approved plans to expand the Petersburg State Game Area in southeastern Michigan.The Monroe News reports…
-
Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials plan to present recommendations to a state commission on how to stop the spread of a deadly disease…