Local high school hoop stars try to make right NIL and collegiate decisions

College sports are changing, and it’s not waiting for anyone to catch up.

High school athletes are forced to make major decisions in the midst of a growing transfer portal while also balancing potential lucrative NIL opportunities. High-level prospects are no stranger to this now clear mix of business and sports, and it raises questions surrounding the mindset behind these life-changing decisions.

At least one answer to this sentiment is seen not too far, as East Lansing High won the MHSAA Division 1 state champions for boys basketball in large part due to two Division 1 level prospects in senior forward Cameron Hutson and junior forward KJ Torbert.

Alex Salinas

Hutson, a three-star prospect ranked fourth in Michigan and committed to Saint Louis. Torbert, although unranked, has six D-1 offers with one school year remaining. Both talents have faced the reality of what playing basketball at the next level really entails through the increase in recognition that the successful season brought.

The decision of where to go, what to expect and what to look for all begins with a dream for these athletes. That is, the dream of playing basketball at the professional level.

“Before a couple of years ago, like as an underclassman, before any offers happened, the first goal was, ‘I’m trying to play college basketball’”, Hutson said. “Once we both started receiving offers, it’s like, ‘Alright, I’m trying to be the best player in high school’ and try to be ranked.”

None of these goals are tangible, however, without the help of someone who has been in that situation and has tested those waters. Head coach Ray Mitchell has taken it as his responsibility to guide this next-level mindset and decision making process for Hutson and Torbert.

“My main job is to make sure that if I have a kid that’s talented enough to make it to the next level, make sure they’re prepared,” Mitchell said. “I played Division 1 basketball myself. I went to (East Lansing) high school, played at Eastern Michigan University. Ten people in my family have played Division 1 basketball. So I’ve seen it, you know? I’ve lived it. I kind of know what it takes.”

The new struggle that comes with this changing atmosphere of college sports is managing things like the transfer portal and NIL opportunities.

According to On3 Sports , over 3,000 players have entered their name in the transfer portal across men’s and women’s basketball. With that number still rising, it starts to decrease the demand for young and inexperienced high school players when there is a plethora of experienced transfers that a program can obtain.

While this can be seen as creating a “get your money now” mindset when choosing where to play at the next level, Hutson and Torbert seem to have a different sentiment.

“Obviously if a school’s throwing money at me, I’ve got to take it, but my first love was just the sport of basketball,” Hutson said. “Just playing basketball in college is amazing. That was my dream.”

Perhaps seeing an upperclassman teammate in the position to play at the next-level may be setting a counter-cultural tone among the East Lansing program. For a player like Torbert who has a year of high school experience remaining, the original dream remains at the forefront. Money on the other hand, is just a positive add-on.

Alex Salinas

“Basketball has been my favorite sport ever since I was little, so playing college basketball has been my main goal so far,” Torbert said. “With the money, it’s like just there, but like (Hutson) said, if a school is offering money, I’m not going to say no.”

The financial return of playing on the next level is rapidly rising as NIL opportunities increase, and with the “take it while it’s there” point of view, the heart of the college decision is slowly falling to the background.

Hutson and Torbert see the money that is available, but know that limitations arise when you choose the price tag over other important factors.

“It’s definitely coaching and the fit,” Hutson said. “The money is cool, but if you go to a school and you’re getting some money and then you’re not playing at all, you’re going to lose that money. It’s not even cool when you’re just not playing.”

It’s rare that a mature mindset as such is seen in a time where social media and the transfer portal devour the attention and influence of so many, but as their guide in this process, Miller has made sure his players remain true to their dreams and don’t mess up their opportunity.

Alex Salinas

“They may mess it up, they may not. But decisions a person makes at 15 and 14 to 16, you know they’re going to change,” Mitchell said. “Once they get to 17-18, they’re going to grow, and you want to nourish that and just try to promote it and push them also.”

Mitchell is not blind to reality, though. As a former Division 1 player in a time where the money wasn’t necessarily there for everyone, he knows the importance of valuing the changing aspects of the sport in this mindset of prospects.

“Now you’ve got kids getting $50,000. If I had $50,000 as a freshman on the side just to blow, man, it would have been crazy.” Mitchell said. “It’s a whole different mindset. I’m going to try to maximize that situation. ‘If y’all are going to give us those extra years of eligibility, I’m trying to stay.’

Alex Salinas

The game is changing, and with that comes a number of different points of consideration for prospects like Hutson and Torbert. Having a coach like Mitchell to help guide them through the process is important, but ultimately, the mindset of a Division 1 prospect falls in the heart of their goals: their dream of playing professional basketball.

“Obviously if a school’s throwing money at me, I’ve got to take it, but my first love was just the sport of basketball,” Hutson said. “Just playing basketball in college is amazing. That was my dream.”

