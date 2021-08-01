-
Voters re-elected Virg Bernero by a wide margin to a third term as mayor of Lansing yesterday.They also gave him what he wanted on the city council by…
Our Election 2013 coverage wraps up today with Lansing mayor Virg Bernero’s opponent, Harold Leeman Jr.Leeman is a former member of the Lansing city…
Our Election 2013 coverage continues today with a look at the race for mayor in Lansing. Virg Bernero was first elected mayor in 2005. He was re-elected…
We continue our Election 2013 coverage today with a look at the race for city council in East Lansing. There are four candidates for full terms on the…
Our Election 2013 coverage continues today with a look at the campaign for Lansing City Council in the second ward. Incumbent Tina Houghton is challenged…
Our Election 2013 coverage continues today with two of the candidates for the Lansing City Council: Brian Jeffries and Judi Brown Clarke.Jeffries was…
Today on Current State, we have the first of a series of segments related to the important decisions to be made by voters next month. The focus is on…