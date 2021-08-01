Election 2017

-
The East Lansing city council will not meet tonight to swear in two council members and elect leadership for the next two years. Mayor Mark Meadows says…
On the November 11-12 edition of "Current State": you'll hear from Lansing mayor elect Andy Schor and Jackson mayor elect Derek Dobies. Rick Pluta updates…
The East Lansing ballot proposals had a mixed result yesterday. A proposal to cut property taxes was approved, but a measure to create an income tax in…
The city of Lansing elected State Representative Andy Schor as its next mayor. Schor defeated councilwoman Judi Brown Clarke 72-to-28 percent.Both are…
Voters in Jackson elected Derek J. Dobies as their next mayor.Dobies won the election against Bill Jors 55-to-45 percent.Prior to the election, Dobies was…
In East Lansing, voters rejected a proposal to create a new income tax on Tuesday. The income tax would have cost residents one-percent of their income,…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has survived a recall attempt with over 54-percent of the city's voters electing to keep her as Mayor. WJRT-TV reports that…
It’s election day in Lansing, where voters will choose a new mayor for the first time in 12 years. The race to replace Virg Bernero as mayor in Lansing…
Absentee ballots are still coming in in Lansing, where voters will choose a new mayor and four city council members Tuesday.Chief Deputy City Clerk Brian…
Nearly half of local officials in Michigan's large municipalities report struggling to find enough people with the necessary skills to work at the polls…