ATF believes Enbridge fire in St. Ignace was arson, offers reward

Federal authorities now believe a fire that broke out at an Enbridge facility last year was arson.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a reward for help in identifying suspects.

The fire occurred the morning of Aug. 31 at Enbridge’s St. Ignace facility. Several vehicles and pieces of equipment were damaged, but no personnel were injured.

The fire did not affect the operation of Line 5, the oil pipeline that runs on the floor of the Straits of Mackinac. The incident was not publicized at the time.

ATF officials say further testing at the bureau lab in Washington D.C. helped determine that the fire was set purposefully.

Tracy Morris, public information officer at the ATF’s Detroit Field Division, says investigators are still figuring out how the suspects entered the facility and what they used to cause the fire.

She said two suspects are believed to have been involved. More updates will be given if they are identified.

The bureau is offering a $2,500 reward with, “potential funding to match the bureau’s reward, totaling to $5,000” for help identifying the individuals.

“We appreciate the quick response from the St. Ignace Fire Department to put out the fire,” Enbridge said in a statement. “The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the incident. The fire did not impact any pipelines, and our systems continued to safely operate.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF office in Grand Rapids or go through the ATF’s website to submit tips.

