Four years after the start of the Flint Water Crisis, the Snyder administration announced this month that it would be ending free bottled water…
Four years is too long to go without clean drinking water. That was the message of a busload of Flint residents who marched in downtown Lansing Wednesday.…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says a possible lawsuit is still in the works against Governor Rick Snyder’s administration following the end of free bottled…
People from Flint interrupted a state legislative session Wednesday to demand clean drinking water.They’re upset with the recent decision by Governor Rick…
Michigan environmental officials say a Flint school district hasn't allowed the state to flush lines or test water inside its buildings.The Flint Journal…
Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water have asked a federal judge to intervene because they say city officials…
Michigan city to remove hundreds of lead water pipes. More than 200 lead water pipes will be removed from a southwest Michigan city this summer.MLive…
Flint's future water source selection subject of Tuesday news conference and Thursday evening town hall.Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is expected to discuss…
We wrap up our "Faces of Flint" series with a man who's investing in the city despite the ongoing water crisis."Faces of Flint" explores the day to day…
We continue our "Faces of Flint" series with a day in the life of Flint resident Laura MacIntyre, as she navigates raising a family in the midst of the…