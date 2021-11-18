WATCH: Kalamazoo teen takes jiu-jitsu skills to the world stage

Caleb Brown doesn’t look any different from the average teenager. At 6-foot-2, and 129 pounds, he doesn’t seem to be an extraordinary martial artist. But clearly, looks are deceptive.

In just four years of learning jiu-jitsu, Brown is constantly competing against some very strong competition and has the accolades to show for it. Now, Brown has competed in the Sports Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (SJJIF) World Championships in Denton, Texas, placing third in his class.

WKAR Current Sports met with Brown before his trip to the tournament to find out what makes him so special.