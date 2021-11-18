© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Has Moved to 102.3 FM
WKAR News

WATCH: Kalamazoo teen takes jiu-jitsu skills to the world stage

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jankowski: Current Sports Beat Reporter
Published November 18, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST
CALEB BROWN 1
Colin Jankowski
/
Caleb Brown

Caleb Brown, a 16-year-old Kalamazoo native, has become a jiu-jitsu prodigy in just four years. Brown’s success stems from one thing: a lot of hard work.

Caleb Brown doesn’t look any different from the average teenager. At 6-foot-2, and 129 pounds, he doesn’t seem to be an extraordinary martial artist. But clearly, looks are deceptive.

In just four years of learning jiu-jitsu, Brown is constantly competing against some very strong competition and has the accolades to show for it. Now, Brown has competed in the Sports Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (SJJIF) World Championships in Denton, Texas, placing third in his class.

WKAR Current Sports met with Brown before his trip to the tournament to find out what makes him so special.
CALEB STORY FINAL EDIT.mp4

Tags

WKAR NewsMMAMixed Martial ArtsFightingCombat SportsBrazilian Jiu-Jitsu
