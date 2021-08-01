-
The Ten Pound Fiddle concert series has announced its 2019-20 schedule of folk music shows.A concert featuring the music of Phil Ochs kicks off this…
-
Another slate of Friday night folk music concerts begins tonight with the first Ten Pound Fiddle show of the season.Highlights include a Joshua Davis…
-
For a decade and a half, the Ten Pound Fiddle organization has been putting on the Midwinter Singing Festival. However, organizer Sally Potter says that…
-
We talk with singer-guitarist-banjo playing songwriter Joe Newberry ahead of a Tuesday performance at Elderly Instruments in Lansing.A legend of bluegrass…
-
The 42nd season of Ten Pound Fiddle concerts kicks off this weekend. We talk with Sally Potter about this year's lineup.The Ten Pound Fiddle Concert and…
-
This weekend, people will explore dueling Banjo styles in Olivet. We learn about Bluegrass and Old-Time playing at the 12th Annual Midwest Banjo Camp with…
-
Lovers of the ukulele will gather again in Lansing this weekend for Mighty Uke Day. It’s really three days of music in Lansing’s Old Town. We talk with…
-
Mighty Uke Day 5 is Friday through Sunday in Old Town Lansing. It’s promoted as a celebration of the “diminutive yet dynamic” instrument and its ties to…
-
Cris Williamson has enjoyed a remarkable career in music. Back in 1975, she recorded an album called “The Changer and The Changed”, and released it on her…
-
The Great Lakes Folk Festival kicks off next weekend in East Lansing. One of the musical attractions is the traditional Klezmer group Heartland Klezmorim…