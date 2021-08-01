-
Roxy Francisco, also known as “Roxy Thunder” in the fitness world, changed her life through exercise and improved nutrition. Now she is doing the same for…
-
Workers at meat processing plants in the U.S. are increasingly being diagnosed with COVID-19, and the chairman of Tyson Foods, John Tyson, recently…
-
'Serving Up Science’ from WKAR and Michigan State University explores the reasons behind the recipe and offers tasty tips on your favorite foodsWhy should…
-
Energy is inherently related to every significant challenge of the 21st century: water scarcity, inequality, national security and agriculture. On this…
-
Students with food allergies will soon have a new place to dine on Michigan State University's campus.The school is opening its first allergen-free dining…
-
Detroit-area Roman Catholics have one more dining option during Lent than most other followers of the faith. The culinary appeal of that item, however, is…
-
Most people know the four main senses of taste: sweet, sour, bitter, and salty. But there’s also a fifth sense, which is more complex. Umami.Umami is what…
-
Today's Fit Fridays with Blessed Body Training founder Johnny Lewis details different ab workouts that will help you get that summer 6-pack, as well as…
-
Johnny Lewis dives into the intimidation that may affect some people when going to the gym, providing tips on how to get fit in the comfort of your home.…
-
A Michigan-based bar and restaurant chain says it's changing the name of its "Crack Fries" to "Cosmik Fries" to distance itself from a word associated…