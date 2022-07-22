In photos: Greater Lansing Food Bank hosts its annual Garden Tour

The Greater Lansing Food Bank hosted its 16th annual garden tour earlier this week, presented by the Garden Project.

The Garden Project supports about 56 community gardens in the Lansing area.

The event showcased about 10 of those gardens. Project director Julie Lehman said three different types of tours were offered. You could walk, ride your bike, or take a bus.

“It’s a bit of a celebration just to thank both the gardeners and the volunteers that have supported these growing spaces,” Lehman said.

In the last year, Greater Lansing Food Bank has donated one million pounds of food to the community from the gardens, said Greater Lansing Food Bank CEO Michelle Lantz.

Food and drinks were offered to guests before the tours began.

The event started at the Garden Project’s Resource Center, located at Foster Park in Lansing.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU More than 100 guests gathered to see the Greater Lansing Food Bank's Garden Tour this year.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU The tour began with a speech from Garden Project Director Julie Lehman (left) and Michelle Lantz (right), CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Edgewood Village Community Garden

Established in 2011, this garden was created with the help of local residents and The Garden Project's garden leaders.

Edgewood Village promotes helping residents make delicious and nutritious choices while promoting self-empowerment.

The garden consists of many flowers and vegetables, along with fruits in about 40 plots.

the garden is located at 6213 Towar Gardens Circle in East Lansing.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Edgewood Village Garden Director Cait Schneider (left) and Julie Lehman (right) showing the first garden on the bus tour.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU A sunflower in one of the plots in Edgewood Village Garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Mulberry Bush along the fence of Edgewood Village Garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU A sign in the Edgewood Village Garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Vegetable garden showing an assortment of vegetables, like cabbage.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Uprising sunflower basking in the sun.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU An onion sprouting from the ground in one of the garden beds.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU A bunch of Blackfoot Daisies in the garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Guests strolling through the perennial garden of Edgewood Village.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR A look inside Edgewood Village's perennial garden.

"This project is just so amazing." Cait Schneider, director of Edgewood Village Community Garden

Grange Acres Community Garden

Established in 2012, this garden has 28 plots and provides residents a place to grow their vegetables and flowers.

Grange Acres Garden Director Sandra Montgomery said the garden is doing exceptionally well this year.

With room to grow, she is excited for the garden's future.

Located on 6101 Marsh Road in Haslett, the garden primarily serves a community of elderly residents.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Grange Acres Garden Director Sandra Montgomery tells guests about the garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU An eggplant growing in one of the garden plots.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU An assortment of flowers from a butterfly bush and pink phlox, to green lambs ear and purple impatiens.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Community gardener Rizzo Lukac's pepper plot.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU A range of zinnias with kale and tomatoes.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Gardener Zora Cola talking with guests of the tour.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU A bee pollinating a lamb's ear blossom.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Tour guests walking through the garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU A gypsy sweet pepper growing on one of the plots in the garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU A bundle of nasturiums.

"Gardens aren't just a place, they're a part of us." Sandra Montgomery, director of Grange Acres Community Garden

Okemos International Community Garden

Established in 2010, this garden offers produce from a variety of cultures with 48 plots.

Residents from China, Russia, Iraq and more are eager to show the community fresh foods you may not be able to get from your local grocery store.

Yuan Liu, garden grower at Okemos International garden, said he's excited to become a part of a diverse community of gardeners.

The garden is located at 4394 Okemos Road in Okemos.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Garden grower Yuan Liu tells guests about the garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Radish and bok choy, along with celery and lettuce from the garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU A capture of sweet corn and pumpkin.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Broccoli from the garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Sunflowers in the Okemos International Garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Some radish and pumpkin in the garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Guests of the tour explore the fresh vegetables.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant from the garden.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU A volunteer and tour guest chatting.

Genevieve Fox / WKAR-MSU Kale and lady slipper, along with cabbage.

"There is so much diversity in this garden." Kelly Romer, director of Okemos International Community Garden

Lehman says she looks forward to giving the garden tours every year.

"You really can see the pride in the gardeners," Lehman said.

Aysa Rodriguez, a guest on the bus tour, said she was blown away by how much of the community she was able to see through the gardens.

"After this, I'm thinking yeah, I should totally garden," Rodriguez said.

Genevieve's story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.