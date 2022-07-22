© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

In photos: Greater Lansing Food Bank hosts its annual Garden Tour

WKAR Public Media | By Genevieve Fox
Published July 22, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour Staff 2022.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Garden Project staff pose in front of their Garden Project Demonstration Garden.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank hosted its 16th annual garden tour earlier this week, presented by the Garden Project.

The Garden Project supports about 56 community gardens in the Lansing area.

The event showcased about 10 of those gardens. Project director Julie Lehman said three different types of tours were offered. You could walk, ride your bike, or take a bus.

“It’s a bit of a celebration just to thank both the gardeners and the volunteers that have supported these growing spaces,” Lehman said.

In the last year, Greater Lansing Food Bank has donated one million pounds of food to the community from the gardens, said Greater Lansing Food Bank CEO Michelle Lantz.

Food and drinks were offered to guests before the tours began.

The event started at the Garden Project’s Resource Center, located at Foster Park in Lansing.

Greater Lansing Garden Tour Before opening .JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
More than 100 guests gathered to see the Greater Lansing Food Bank's Garden Tour this year.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour Opening.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
The tour began with a speech from Garden Project Director Julie Lehman (left) and Michelle Lantz (right), CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Edgewood Village Community Garden

Established in 2011, this garden was created with the help of local residents and The Garden Project's garden leaders.

Edgewood Village promotes helping residents make delicious and nutritious choices while promoting self-empowerment.

The garden consists of many flowers and vegetables, along with fruits in about 40 plots.

the garden is located at 6213 Towar Gardens Circle in East Lansing.

Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour Edgewood Village.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Edgewood Village Garden Director Cait Schneider (left) and Julie Lehman (right) showing the first garden on the bus tour.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Edgewood Village .JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
A sunflower in one of the plots in Edgewood Village Garden.
Greater Lansing Garden Tour 2022 Edgewood Village.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Mulberry Bush along the fence of Edgewood Village Garden.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Edgewood Village.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
A sign in the Edgewood Village Garden.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Edgewood Village.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Vegetable garden showing an assortment of vegetables, like cabbage.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Edgewood Village.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Uprising sunflower basking in the sun.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Edgewood Village.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
An onion sprouting from the ground in one of the garden beds.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Edgewood Village.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
A bunch of Blackfoot Daisies in the garden.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Edgewood Village.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Guests strolling through the perennial garden of Edgewood Village.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Edgewood Village.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR
A look inside Edgewood Village's perennial garden.

"This project is just so amazing."
Cait Schneider, director of Edgewood Village Community Garden

Grange Acres Community Garden

Established in 2012, this garden has 28 plots and provides residents a place to grow their vegetables and flowers.

Grange Acres Garden Director Sandra Montgomery said the garden is doing exceptionally well this year.

With room to grow, she is excited for the garden's future.

Located on 6101 Marsh Road in Haslett, the garden primarily serves a community of elderly residents.

Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Grange Acres.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Grange Acres Garden Director Sandra Montgomery tells guests about the garden.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Grange Acres .JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
An eggplant growing in one of the garden plots.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Grange Acres.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
An assortment of flowers from a butterfly bush and pink phlox, to green lambs ear and purple impatiens.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Grange Acres.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Community gardener Rizzo Lukac's pepper plot.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Grange Acres.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
A range of zinnias with kale and tomatoes.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Grange Acres.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Gardener Zora Cola talking with guests of the tour.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Grange Acres.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
A bee pollinating a lamb's ear blossom.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Grange Acres.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Tour guests walking through the garden.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Grange Acres.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
A gypsy sweet pepper growing on one of the plots in the garden.
.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
A bundle of nasturiums.

"Gardens aren't just a place, they're a part of us."
Sandra Montgomery, director of Grange Acres Community Garden

Okemos International Community Garden

Established in 2010, this garden offers produce from a variety of cultures with 48 plots.

Residents from China, Russia, Iraq and more are eager to show the community fresh foods you may not be able to get from your local grocery store.

Yuan Liu, garden grower at Okemos International garden, said he's excited to become a part of a diverse community of gardeners.

The garden is located at 4394 Okemos Road in Okemos.

Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Okemos International.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Garden grower Yuan Liu tells guests about the garden.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Okemos International.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Radish and bok choy, along with celery and lettuce from the garden.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Okemos International.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
A capture of sweet corn and pumpkin.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Okemos International.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Broccoli from the garden.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Okemos International.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Sunflowers in the Okemos International Garden.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Okemos International.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Some radish and pumpkin in the garden.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Okemos International.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Guests of the tour explore the fresh vegetables.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Okemos International.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant from the garden.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Okemos International.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
A volunteer and tour guest chatting.
Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Tour 2022 Okemos International.JPG
Genevieve Fox
/
WKAR-MSU
Kale and lady slipper, along with cabbage.

"There is so much diversity in this garden."
Kelly Romer, director of Okemos International Community Garden

Lehman says she looks forward to giving the garden tours every year.

"You really can see the pride in the gardeners," Lehman said.

Aysa Rodriguez, a guest on the bus tour, said she was blown away by how much of the community she was able to see through the gardens.

"After this, I'm thinking yeah, I should totally garden," Rodriguez said.

Genevieve's story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.

