In photos: Greater Lansing Food Bank hosts its annual Garden Tour
The Greater Lansing Food Bank hosted its 16th annual garden tour earlier this week, presented by the Garden Project.
The Garden Project supports about 56 community gardens in the Lansing area.
The event showcased about 10 of those gardens. Project director Julie Lehman said three different types of tours were offered. You could walk, ride your bike, or take a bus.
“It’s a bit of a celebration just to thank both the gardeners and the volunteers that have supported these growing spaces,” Lehman said.
In the last year, Greater Lansing Food Bank has donated one million pounds of food to the community from the gardens, said Greater Lansing Food Bank CEO Michelle Lantz.
Food and drinks were offered to guests before the tours began.
The event started at the Garden Project’s Resource Center, located at Foster Park in Lansing.
Edgewood Village Community Garden
Established in 2011, this garden was created with the help of local residents and The Garden Project's garden leaders.
Edgewood Village promotes helping residents make delicious and nutritious choices while promoting self-empowerment.
The garden consists of many flowers and vegetables, along with fruits in about 40 plots.
the garden is located at 6213 Towar Gardens Circle in East Lansing.
"This project is just so amazing."
Grange Acres Community Garden
Established in 2012, this garden has 28 plots and provides residents a place to grow their vegetables and flowers.
Grange Acres Garden Director Sandra Montgomery said the garden is doing exceptionally well this year.
With room to grow, she is excited for the garden's future.
Located on 6101 Marsh Road in Haslett, the garden primarily serves a community of elderly residents.
"Gardens aren't just a place, they're a part of us."
Okemos International Community Garden
Established in 2010, this garden offers produce from a variety of cultures with 48 plots.
Residents from China, Russia, Iraq and more are eager to show the community fresh foods you may not be able to get from your local grocery store.
Yuan Liu, garden grower at Okemos International garden, said he's excited to become a part of a diverse community of gardeners.
The garden is located at 4394 Okemos Road in Okemos.
"There is so much diversity in this garden."
Lehman says she looks forward to giving the garden tours every year.
"You really can see the pride in the gardeners," Lehman said.
Aysa Rodriguez, a guest on the bus tour, said she was blown away by how much of the community she was able to see through the gardens.
"After this, I'm thinking yeah, I should totally garden," Rodriguez said.
Genevieve's story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.