global warming

Hundreds of scientists are meeting to finalize a landmark climate report. It's meant to guide the next decade of international climate policy, but it's unclear if politicians will act on it.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is recognizing Jackson as having the highest number of energy efficient buildings for a city of its size…
This week on Current State, we speak with a Lansing woman whose family was affected by Hurricane Irma. Also an MSU professor explains the intensity of…
Nathan Moore, associate professor of the Department of Geography, Environment and Spacial Sciences at Michigan State University talks with WKAR's Brooke…
MSU is turning its parking lots into a valuable energy supply. Carports equipped with solar panel technology are undergoing installation at lots 83, 89,…