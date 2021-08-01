-
General Motors will temporarily shut down the Delta Township assembly plant.The pandemic has caused an ongoing shortage of semiconductors, and that…
Autoworkers are returning to General Motors plants in America Monday, and GM is employing safety measures meant to protect people from the novel…
General Motors expects to resume production at Lansing’s two assembly plants next week.GM is touting extensive safety measures that will be in place when…
GM is ramping up production in Lansing.General Motors is adding more than 1,200 jobs to its two Lansing-area car assembly plants. This spring, the Lansing…
Economists in Michigan say the coronavirus outbreak in China could harm American automakers.The virus originated in the city of Wuhan, a major auto…
Vote totals are beginning to trickle in from United Auto Workers union locals around the country on day 38 of a strike against General Motors. Some locals…
United Auto Workers Union members are starting to consider the details of the tentative agreement reached with General Motors on Thursday.The UAW strike…
Details have emerged about the tentative four-year contract between the United Auto Workers Union and General Motors.There's no word yet from today’s…
General Motors and the United Auto Workers Union have reached a tentative agreement on a four-year contract.News of a deal that would end a month-long…
The UAW strike against GM is in its fourth week, and businesses that supply the automaker are losing millions each day. In Lansing, Mich., more than 11,000 people who supply parts are out of work.