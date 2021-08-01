-
The controversial entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course was a topic of major interest last year. Now that the entrance is paved, WKAR’s Katie Cook revisited…
-
Ingham County Circuit Judge James Jamo today ruled that construction of a new driveway entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course through Ormond Park may proceed.…
-
UPDATE AT 1:05 P.M.: Ingham County circuit court Judge James Jamo has signed a restraining order temporarily blocking work on a new road through Ormond…
-
Mayor Virg Bernero issued a statement Thursday saying that work has begun on a new entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course.Trees are being chopped down and…
-
Lansing City Council adopted a resolution last night to investigate how an entrance Mayor Bernero wants to build into Groesbeck Golf Course got approved.…