Michigan Supreme Court declines to weigh in on Lansing Township annexation case

The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on a case surrounding the City of Lansing’s attempt to annex part of Lansing Township.

This week’s state Supreme Court ruling was the latest in a series of legal challenges that have surrounded attempts to incorporate the Groesbeck neighborhood into the city’s municipal boundaries.

Advocates for the annexation have said it would relieve the region of debt that’s been accrued due to property development, including The Heights at Eastwood. Critics say annexation could increase property taxes on Groesbeck residents.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum planned to include the ballot initiative for this year’s election after Lansing City Council approved the annexation proposal. But Lansing Township filed a successful motion that halted the process.

Debate for the legality of the annexation has centered around Section 34 of the Charter Township Act. Lansing Township says the city cannot annex part of the community because it does not surround the entirety of the municipality, while the city claims it can annex the Groesbeck portion because it encompasses all sides of the neighborhood.

The city filed an emergency appeal urging the state Supreme Court to adopt the case. The court has denied that request, meaning the city will have to continue pleading its case in the Court of Appeals later this month.

Scott Bean, spokesperson for the city of Lansing, said the city intends to move forward with the case.

"[We] look forward to presenting our case before the Court of Appeals," he said.