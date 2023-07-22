© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Court sides with Lansing Township against Groesbeck annexation by City of Lansing

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published July 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
Groesbeck Golf Course sign and club house.
Naina Rao
/
WKAR-MSU

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled against the City of Lansing’s attempt to annex part of Lansing Township.   

Last fall, the city and a group of Groesbeck neighborhood residents asked Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum to put a ballot initiative before voters that would have incorporated the neighborhood into Lansing’s municipal boundaries. 

Advocates for the annexation said it would help relieve residents from debt that’s been accrued due to recent property developments.  

  

But the township filed a motion that halted the annexation effort. It argued under the Charter Township Act a city has to surround the entirety of a municipality in order to annex a part of its community.  

  

The Thursday Court of Appeals ruling upheld that motion and agreed with the township’s legal reasoning.  

"If the charter township is not totally surrounded by a single city or village, then (the law) does not provide a method for a city or village to annex a portion of the township," the court wrote.
  

Last year, the city unsuccessfully attempted to have the Michigan Supreme Court weigh in on the case.

The judges noted that Groesbeck residents could seek annexation under a different provision of the law if they get 20% of registered voters to sign a petition supporting the effort.

Tags
WKAR News City of LansingLansing townshipGroesbeckMichigan Court of AppealsBarb Byrum
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
See stories by Arjun Thakkar
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE