-
Last year, Lansing had 21 murders, a record high. Most of those homicides involved guns and one-third of those victims were under the age of 25. 2021 is on track to outpace last year’s figures.
-
A study by Michigan State University, University of Michigan, and the University of Pittsburgh published earlier this week shows that the rate of firearm…
-
Gun violence in the United States is a public health problem – and it needs to be treated that way. That’s according to Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, the…
-
UPDATED at 10:33 a.m.: President Donald Trump on Monday condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as "barbaric" attacks and crimes "against all…
-
Earlier this year, police dispatchers in Evansville, Indiana, received a chilling call. A man said he was holding his wife at knifepoint, and he warned...
-
Mayor Derek Dobies said new jobs, small businesses and affordable housing in many neighborhoods will uplift the entire city of Jackson out of poverty in…
-
The Detroit NAACP branch will recognize students from about a half-dozen Detroit-area high schools for their activism, including participation in protests…
-
With provocative signs and loud chants, thousands of people have marched in Michigan in support of gun restrictions.Students from across southeastern…
-
Several Mid-Michigan high schools took part in a national walkout Wednesday to protest government inaction against gun violence. WKAR's Kevin Lavery…