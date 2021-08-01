-
Fri., Oct. 30 at 10:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Unearth some of the most significant moment of zombie pop culture over the last two centuries. Exhumbed: A…
-
Ingham County’s top health official says she is not advising safety guidelines for trick or treating that would go beyond those laid out by the state.The…
-
Halloween is just around the corner, and many people are looking to get a good fright with a good ghost story.Jenn Carpenter wrote the book, "Haunted…
-
A central Michigan community is remembering an 8-year-old boy who died after falling from a trailer carrying children during Halloween…
-
From poison to sharp objects, there has been a concern among parents for decades that their children's Halloween candy is unsafe. On this episode of…
-
DJ Durkin; Jordan McNair; Wallace Loh; Maryland Football; Halloween Candy; Golden Tate; Bob Quinn; Matt PatriciaHappy "Al" Hallows Eve everybody!! On this…
-
It’s Halloween season and spooky things are happening on Michigan State’s campus.MSU’s Paranormal Society and archaeology program are colloborating on…
-
A Detroit suburb has reversed course after its plan to ban clown costumes from an annual Halloween event to avoid potentially scaring children drew…
-
Halloween; Detroit Lions; Jim Caldwell; Eric Hipple; Fighting Against Depression; Suicide Prevention; Trick Or Treat.Boo! A Happy Halloween from all of us…
-
Families can attend events in East Lansing leading up to Halloween.Trick-or-treating is the main Halloween event, but organizations are hosting other…