-
The delicate balance of maintaining COVID-19 protocols and spread is matched by the desire of local prep athletes and coaches to play their seasons.EAST…
-
The Haslett school community is mourning the sudden loss of its longtime high school principal, Bart Wegenke. Bart Wegenke started as principal in Haslett…
-
A reduction in collision time during practices, which has been scientifically proven to help lessen the risk for concussions and injuries, could help…
-
Forward Brandon Dickson had a breakout season for the Vikings varsity soccer team, thanks to his camp experience in Europe this summer.HASLETT, Mich.-…
-
Haslett boys soccer team streaking and keeping expectations high. HASLETT, Mich. – Right now, the Haslett high school boys soccer team feels enthusiastic…
-
Rob Zimmerman had butterflies in his stomach. He already had 34 consecutive CAAC Red wins and 11 straight league championships heading into Friday night's…
-
HASLETT, Mich. - For 14 years, Haslett girls basketball and Bob Currier have shared a strong bond. Currier has decided it is time to retire, announcing in…
-
What a difference a year makes.Nearly a year removed from an appearance in the MHSAA state finals, the Haslett varsity girls basketball team finished the…
-
HASLETT, Mich. -- “Specializing” is a growing trend for young athletes all over the country, and it has changed the game of youth sports. “Specializing”…
-
HASLETT – Five years ago, Henry and Samantha Brunnschweiler said their marriage vows. Their decision to share their lives also included sharing head…