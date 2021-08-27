DeShaun Tate Joins Current Sports; Talks Emoni Bates, MSU Men's Basketball, Trae Young, And More | Current Sports | Aug. 27, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite basketball expert DeShaun Tate of "Tate's Take" in Atlanta to provide insight on the Emoni Bates decision to take his talents to the University of Memphis instead of Michigan State. Tate also shines some first-hand perspective on the greatness of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, whom he has covered since a teenage baller. That, and more!

Episode 1836