© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

DeShaun Tate Joins Current Sports; Talks Emoni Bates, MSU Men's Basketball, Trae Young, And More | Current Sports | Aug. 27, 2021

Published August 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT
DeShaun Tate
DeShaun Tate
/

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite basketball expert DeShaun Tate of "Tate's Take" in Atlanta to provide insight on the Emoni Bates decision to take his talents to the University of Memphis instead of Michigan State. Tate also shines some first-hand perspective on the greatness of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, whom he has covered since a teenage baller. That, and more!

Episode 1836

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinCurrent SportsDeshaun TateEmoni BatesHigh School BasketballHigh School FootballTom IzzoMSU Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin