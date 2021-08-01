-
The White House plans to appeal a ruling that limits DACA protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, moving immigration higher on the president's list of priorities.
A set of bills aimed at restoring driver's licenses for immigrants in Michigan was reintroduced this week in the state legislature.If passed, the Drive…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has blocked the sale of a former Michigan prison that was proposed as the site of a privately operated federal immigration…
Cristo Rey Parish in Lansing announced Monday it will serve as a sanctuary church to protect immigrants on the verge of deportation in response to…
A history museum in southeastern Michigan is set to unveil a mural celebrating the city's immigrants, despite the artist being behind schedule.Artist…
Hundreds of Michiganders gathered in the summer heat in front of the State Capitol in Lansing on Saturday afternoon to urge federal authorities to reunite…
A Grand Rapids foster care agency that has been housing children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border says they are “traumatized beyond…
One result of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration has been the separation of children from their parents upon crossing the U.S.…
Officials in Grand Rapids have adopted a new policy that bars most city workers and staff from asking residents about their immigration status, with the…
Lansing mayor Virg Bernero called it "a moral crime" for President Donald Trump to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — also called…