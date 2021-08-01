-
Several local law enforcement agencies are pushing back against Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon’s decision not to prosecute people for certain…
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon says she will not accept endorsements or contributions to her campaign for reelection from police unions.About 40…
Employees in the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office must now respect the preferred name and gender of a victim or a witness as part of a new policy from…
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon’s office sent out a statement Monday reviewing the March 31st incident where officers of the Lansing Police…