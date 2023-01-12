New Ingham Co. prosecutor explains policy changes aimed at curbing gun violence, repeat offenders

Ingham County’s new prosecutor, John Dewane, is settling into his new position.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: Ingham County’s new prosecutor, John Dewane, is settling in to his new position.

He took over from Carol Siemon who retired at the end of last year, and he’s already putting in place new policies like cracking down on repeat felony offenders.

I spoke with Dewane last week as he was finishing his first few days on the job. I started by asking him why he wanted to become the county's prosecuting attorney.

John Dewane: Well, I've been a prosecutor for the last 22 years. I consider myself a career prosecutor. The last 10 of those years I've been the deputy chief assistant prosecuting attorney under several administrations. And I've been basically handling all the murder cases or a majority of them.

And so, I thought this was a great opportunity to further my career, you know, I have some different visions than the prior administration.

And so, I thought the opportunity was at the time that it suits my lifestyle at this point, and so that's why I did it.

Saliby: How do you see your role as prosecutor in the overall criminal justice system?

Dewane: Well, so as the prosecutor, you're the chief law enforcement officer for the county.

So, my number one goal, and I put out some policies with regard to this issue, is the increase in gun violence in our community, specifically the Lansing area. That's one of my biggest concerns.

But there's also several different aspects, you know, one of my goals, obviously, is to protect the victims of crime, but also to work with individuals, such as specialty courts, with people that have substance abuse issues, mental health issues, things of that nature. So, there's a wide variety of things that I'm looking forward to working with.

Saliby: Are there any policies from your predecessor, Carol Siemon, that you plan to continue?

Dewane: One of the things that we had last night, unfortunately, we had an officer-involved shooting in Lansing. And anytime an officer-involved shooting happens in Ingham County, those cases will be referred to the attorney general's office, whether it resulted in a person's death or not. So, that policy will remain in effect, and that's just good for everybody. It takes us out of the loop and gives an independent review of the case.

There was a resisting and obstructing policy that was instituted by Ms. Siemon that I will continue to use, which basically, as we review body cam footage before issuing charges.

And then she had a traffic stop policy that was in place that I'm going to review. I may make some changes to that I'm not sure at this point, but I believe the policy is a good policy.

Saliby: Why was it important that this policy on habitual offenders be the first change you make?

Dewane: I believe that you should consider a person's prior conduct as far as whether they should be enhanced for sentencing purposes. So, many times we have repeat offenders, repeat felony offenders, who have been offered chances to rehabilitate themselves and they choose not to.

They've gone through the system. They've [been] provided services, education, a plethora of things, and the behavior doesn't change. So, I do think it's relevant to consider that when making a charging decision.

So, that is one of the policies that I have instituted, that we will look at a person's felony record and determine whether or not to habitualize them at that time.

Saliby: One reason Carol Siemon did not typically enforce Michigan's felony firearm law, which assigns a two-year mandatory prison sentence, was because she said it had historically disproportionately affected Black people and did not end up making communities any safer. Do you disagree with her and why?

Dewane: I do disagree. I don't have the data that she looked at to support her position on that. You know, if there's a disproportionality with regard to this impacting African Americans or any type of race, I believe that's a law enforcement issue, and I'd be willing to work with law enforcement to address that.

I can assure you that when a case comes to me from law enforcement, whatever jurisdiction it may be, that my attorneys and myself do not consider race, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, any of those things. We read the report, determine whether or not a crime occurred and what the appropriate charges should be issued.

And secondly, I do think by charging felony firearm, the two-year mandatory prison term, that will send a message to people that choose to possess or use guns in the commission of a felony to let them know that you are looking at prison time. And I take that very seriously. I think having a gun during the commission of a crime changes the nature of the offense.

Saliby: Are there any other policy changes you're considering? You've kind of mentioned some that you're planning to review but any other major ones?

Dewane: The one area I really want to focus on is in the last two years we've had a double increase in individuals who choose to carry concealed weapons either on their person or in their automobiles.

Most of the time, it's in their automobiles, and these are people that are not complying with the gun laws. They have not got or obtained their concealed pistol license, which is required in Michigan to be able to carry a concealed weapon.

And so, what we're seeing is multiple times people carrying guns, either illegally, they're not registered, they're stolen or they haven't completed the course. And that really concerns me and I'm gonna start taking a hard line stance on that.

I will be running in the election for 2024, and I will be running as a Democrat.

Saliby: And do you plan to run for this position next year as you finish out the remainder of Siemon's elected term? And what party would you run under?

Dewane: Sure. Yes, so I fulfill this position until 2024. And so the answer is yes. I will be running in the election for 2024, and I will be running as a Democrat.

Saliby: John Dewane is Ingham County's prosecuting attorney. Thank you for joining me.

Dewane: Thank you, Sophia.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

