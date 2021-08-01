-
Former Michigan State University women’s gymnastics coach Kathie Klages has been sentenced for her role in the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. Klages was…
The attorney representing former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages says she will appeal her conviction on two charges of lying to police.Last Friday, an…
Former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was found guilty of two counts of lying to police during their investigation into sexual assaults committed by…
The trial of former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages is in the hands of the jury Friday afternoon. She’s charged with lying to police during their…
The third day in the trial of the former MSU gymnastics coach charged with lying to police about being told that Larry Nassar was sexually abusing…
After a day off, the trial of former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages is set to resume today.On Tuesday, jurors heard from the two athletes who say they…
The trial against Kathie Klages has ended for a second day, with testimony from several prosecution witnesses. Klages is the former MSU gymnastics coach.…
A jury of seven women and seven men has been seated in the trial of former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages. She's accused of lying to police about…
The Education Department fining Michigan State University $4.5 million for failing to respond to sexual assault complaints against former sports doctor…
An ex-Michigan State University gymnastics coach will go to trial for felony and misdemeanor charges of lying to law enforcement. On Wednesday, a judge…