There’s been a fair amount of attention given this election cycle on how Latinx people would vote. Early exit poll data suggests Latinx voters in Michigan…
Thanks to a special grant, free mental health services are being offered to Hispanic adults living in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties. Christian…
American labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez would have turned 92-years-old on Sunday. Lansing residents are honoring the activist who…
The brand new documentary, "Making it: Latino students' pathways to college" will be screened at WKAR studios at Michigan State University on November 14…
Members of Michigan's Hispanic/Latinx communities met in Lansing on Friday to discuss unity of leaders and topics important to the growing community.…
Dolores Huerta, the community organizer and civil rights leader who started the chant "Si Se Puede!" (Yes, we can!) wowed people of many generations…
Michigan State University will use a $600,000 grant to help Latino fruit growers in the state.The College of Agriculture and Natural Resources says many…
The Cristo Rey Community Center started in 1968 to help out Hispanics on Lansing's north side but now it's helping families of all types with everything…
Dozens of Lansing families with roots in regions destroyed by a deadly earthquake and hurricane this week prayed together on Wednesday night. Holding…