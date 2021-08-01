-
Legislation advancing in Michigan would let librarians administer the drug naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses.The House voted unanimously for the bills…
WKAR and the Capital Area District Library (CADL) explored and celebrated reading for The Great American Read!The community joined WKAR and the Capital…
A suburban Detroit library has decried an unidentified censor who concealed DVDs of movies from the racy "Fifty Shade" series.The Berkley library is now…
Voters in Grand Rapids will decide next month whether to authorize a tax to support the city's library system for another 20 years.The tax began in 1997,…
The Capital Area District Library branch in downtown Lansing reopens Monday after a major renovation. The $670,000 project has been completed on time and…
There is a café located on the first floor of the Michigan State University Library, it serves the usual goods you’d expect. Light snacks and a few…
The downtown Lansing library will soon shut down for a couple of months of renovation work. WKAR’s Scott Pohl talks with people who use the library about…
A Michigan library got global attention when late night talk show host James Corden discovered the video they made to promote their summer reading…
Trivia isn’t just for grown-ups. At the Delta Township District Library, it’s for the whole family. The library kicks off their annual Battle of the Books…
The East Lansing Public Library has been closed for about a month due to a major renovation project.Today, the library partially re-opens for…